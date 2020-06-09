Business

TKM announces special service offerings

To meet the changing needs and customer expectations, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease — Flexible EMI Option and Toyota Official Whatsapp.

The Flexible EMI Option is aimed at assisting customers in realising their car-buying aspirations and in upkeeping car maintenance. In addition, the new ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ communication will enable seamless interface with the customers.

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100% processing fee waiver, the company said.

