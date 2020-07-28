Titan unveilsAnne Klein watches

Titan Company Limited, which has exclusive rights for Anne Klein watches in India, on Tuesday unveiled Anne Klein sustainable line of watches — Considered— in the country.
Priced in the range of ₹9,499 to ₹14,995, the range of 11 watches comes with a solar-powered battery that can be powered not only by the sun but any light source.
The battery is completely rechargeable and will never need to be replaced, the company said, adding that the watch gets fully charged when exposed to direct sunlight for five hours and can operate for about four months on a single charge.
Additionally, the ‘responsible Leather’ range uses plant-based vegan leather straps made from organic materials including apple peels, pineapple and cork.
Titan, which has the exclusive licence to distribute international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Anne Klein, Police, Olivia Burton and Coach in India, said such brands contributed less than 10% to the revenue in value terms in 2019-20.
