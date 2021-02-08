Titan unveils fitness-centric smartwatch

Titan, part of the Tata Group, unveiled a fitness-focused smartwatch brand ‘TraQ’ to capture a share of an increasing market of customers looking to track their performance in sports such as running, cycling and swimming. This is the first-ever smart gear developed entirely by Titan, said Suparna Mitra, CEO, watches division, Titan Co. Ltd.
She added TraQ was conceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bengaluru and made exclusively for India’s outperformers. On Monday, the company introduced three variants under the brand — TraQ Lite priced at ₹3,999, TraQ Triathlon (₹17,999) and TraQ Cardio (₹16,999).
Ms Mitra said, “An increasing number of Indians are taking up sports like running, cycling and swimming. The pandemic has accentuated this trend, creating demand for dedicated gear for tracking performance in these sports.”
She added that while there were many sports accessories brands, a very limited number of players offer products to track performance in various sports.
Currently, Titan Company sells smartwatches under the Titan brand and fitness bands under Fastrack Reflex.
According to IDC, smart watches saw a growth of 119.9% year-on-year in 3Q20 with 7,78,000 units shipped in India, making it the biggest quarter since the launch of the category in the country. The growth was mainly driven by the pandemic reinforcing the importance of fitness in everyone’s life.
