Titan to grow smart wearables business

The Titan Company Ltd. has announced the acquihire (acquire a firm for its talent) of HUG Innovations, a wearable technology firm, to further accelerate its wearables journey. For smart wearables, Titan would set up a development centre in Hyderabad and a 23-member team that comes with expertise in hardware, firmware, software and cloud technology would be a part of this facility.

Under this agreement, Titan would be able to access HUG’s consumer platform and IPs. Raj Neravati, founder of HUG Innovations, has been appointed as the AVP and head of technology for wearables at Titan Company. Mr. Neravati and his team had joined The Titan Company on January 1, 2020.

Titan also launched ‘Titan Connected X,’ a full-touch smart watch with over 13 features. Priced at ₹14,995, the watch boasts of features like a 1.2 full colour touch screen with analogue hands, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, find phone, camera control, sleep tracking, weather, calendar alerts and customisable watch faces, music and selfie-control on the go.

S Ravi Kant, CEO, watches and wearables business, The Titan Company Ltd., said, “With the launch of our latest product, Titan Connected X and the creation of the Hyderabad development centre, we have strengthened our play in the wearables journey. This comes at a time when India is now the third largest country in the world for wearables and Titan, the second largest wearables company in the country.’’