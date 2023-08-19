ADVERTISEMENT

Titan to acquire CaratLane promoter’s balance stake for ₹4,621 crore 

August 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash balances, internal accruals and debt

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

A subsidiary of Titan, CaratLane is an unlisted private company engaged in the manufacture and sale of jewellery items. 

Titan Company Ltd. said it had signed a share purchase agreement with the founder of CaratLane Trading Private Ltd. and his family members to acquire all the shares held by them, representing 27.18% of the total paid-up equity share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of CaratLane, for a total consideration of ₹4,621 crore.

Subsequent to the transaction, Titan would hold an aggregate of 98.28% of the equity share capital and voting rights (on a fully diluted basis) in CaratLane. The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash balances, internal accruals and debt. Titan’s jewellery segment brand architecture include Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and CaratLane

C. K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan in a statement said, “We believe that the growth journey of CaratLane has only begun and has a long way to go.”

Mithun Sacheti, Founder and Managing Director, CaratLane, said “Having dreamt of making beautiful jewellery accessible and affordable to all, I am immensely proud of what we have collectively achieved at CaratLane in the past 15 years and where the business stands today. Looking into the future, there couldn’t be a more ideal destination for CaratLane than Titan and the esteemed Tata Group who will provide the perfect opportunities for CaratLane to continue to grow from strength to strength.”

