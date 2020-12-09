BusinessBengaluru 09 December 2020 23:24 IST
Titan subsidiary for commodity trading gets Sebi nod
Titan Commodity Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Titan Company, set up for trading in various commodities, has received the approval of admission as a trading member on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India and SEBI’s approval for the same, Titan said in a filing on Wednesday. Titan Commodity will trade in all types of direct commodities and precious materials.
