Titan subsidiary for commodity trading gets Sebi nod

Titan arm gets SEBI nod for commodities trading

Titan Commodity Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Titan Company, set up for trading in various commodities, has received the approval of admission as a trading member on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India and SEBI’s approval for the same, Titan said in a filing on Wednesday. Titan Commodity will trade in all types of direct commodities and precious materials.

