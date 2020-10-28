BusinessBengaluru 28 October 2020 22:52 IST
Titan Q2 profit plunges 38%to ₹199 crore
Updated: 28 October 2020 22:59 IST
Company saw a loss of Rs 484 cr in Q2 due to “ineffective hedging”
Titan Company on Wednesday reported a 38% plunge in net profit to ₹199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from a year earlier.
Total income fell 1.7% to ₹4,389 crore.
For the first half, total income stood at ₹6,290 crore, a decline of 34% from the year-earlier period. The company posted a loss of ₹71 crore against a profit of ₹691 crore.
During the quarter, the company sold gold to the extent of ₹391 crore, posting a decline of 11% in bullion sales.
“E-commerce is leading the recovery with absolute growth but the trade channel continues to pose challenges primarily due to destocking,” Titan said in a regulatory filing.
