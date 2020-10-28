Business

Titan Q2 profit plunges 38%to ₹199 crore

Titan Company on Wednesday reported a 38% plunge in net profit to ₹199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from a year earlier.

Total income fell 1.7% to ₹4,389 crore.

For the first half, total income stood at ₹6,290 crore, a decline of 34% from the year-earlier period. The company posted a loss of ₹71 crore against a profit of ₹691 crore.

During the quarter, the company sold gold to the extent of ₹391 crore, posting a decline of 11% in bullion sales.

“E-commerce is leading the recovery with absolute growth but the trade channel continues to pose challenges primarily due to destocking,” Titan said in a regulatory filing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 11:00:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/titan-q2-profitplunges-38to-199-crore/article32966466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY