Titan Q2 profit plunges 38%to ₹199 crore

Titan Company on Wednesday reported a 38% plunge in net profit to ₹199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from a year earlier.
Total income fell 1.7% to ₹4,389 crore.
For the first half, total income stood at ₹6,290 crore, a decline of 34% from the year-earlier period. The company posted a loss of ₹71 crore against a profit of ₹691 crore.
During the quarter, the company sold gold to the extent of ₹391 crore, posting a decline of 11% in bullion sales.
“E-commerce is leading the recovery with absolute growth but the trade channel continues to pose challenges primarily due to destocking,” Titan said in a regulatory filing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath