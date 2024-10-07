Titan Intech signs MoU to acquire 26% stake in Kakatiya Energy Systems

Titan Intech Ltd., which is into IT software development, LED display units, installation of Automatic Rain Gauges(ARG) and Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kakatiya Energy Systems Private Ltd. (KES) to acquire a 26% stake in the company.

KES is utilising patented sensing technology for the automation of outdoor lighting. It specialises in manufacturing lighting controls powered by advanced and patented technologies, focusing on energy conservation and automation.

Sunil Ghanathe, Director, Titan Intech Ltd said, “Through this partnership, Titan Intech will expand its product portfolio to include advanced lighting controls, solar products and solutions, energy storage products, IoT solutions, and smart city infrastructure.”

“The collaboration will also support various sectors, including education, power, cement, and oil & gas. KES will maintain its focus on marketing and research and development (R&D), continuing to roll out new products for both Indian and export markets, while Titan Intech will concentrate on production through its upcoming EMS facilities and provide operations & maintenance (O&M) services,” he added.