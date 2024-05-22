Titan Intech Q4 net profit surges to ₹1.9 crore

Titan Intech Ltd. for the fourth quarter reported net profit of ₹1.9 crore from ₹0.53 crore in the year ago period,.

Revenue from operations during the quarter ended March 31 increased 84.5% to ₹13.47 crore. For FY24, the company’s net profit grew to ₹5.62 crore from ₹1.75 crore.

Revenue from operations was at ₹44.04 crore compared with ₹14.73 crore.

Sunil Ghanate, Wholetime Director, Titan Intech Ltd. said, “The company’s performance underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Meanwhile, the board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of three equity shares for every five equity shares held (3:5).

