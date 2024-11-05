GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Titan Company Q2 net profit falls 23% to ₹704 crore

Published - November 05, 2024 11:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Titan Company Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 23% drop in consolidated net profit at ₹704 crore as compared with ₹916 crore in the year ago period due to impact of normalisation of custom duty cut. 

The company’s consolidated revenues from sale of products and services increased 26% to ₹13,473 crore in over ₹10,708 crore in the same period last year.

CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company said, ““On account of the customs duty related losses, as well as the need to invest in growth of various businesses, the profitability of Q2 was quite depressed. However, we are quite confident about the competitiveness of each of our businesses and we remain optimistic about our performance for rest of the financial year.”

“After a muted Q1, Q2 witnessed encouraging growth across key businesses. Jewellery clocked healthy double- digit growth for the quarter. Our portfolio approach in this business of straddling diverse customer needs through the brands of Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and Caratlane is working well,” he said. 

“The buyer growth metrics were fairly strong and in good double-digits across gold and studded product categories. The quarter also witnessed analog watches growing more than 25% over last year with commensurate uptick in volumes. 

Published - November 05, 2024 11:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.