Business

Titan arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights Inc for $20 mn

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5% voting rights in U.S.-based Great Heights Inc for $20 million (about ₹152 crore). TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5% voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

“This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,” the company stated.

Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand ‘Clean Origin’.

The company's gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at $25 million.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2022 7:46:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/titan-arm-to-acquire-175-stake-in-great-heights-inc-for-20-mn/article65214936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY