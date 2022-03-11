Titan arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights Inc for $20 mn
Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5% voting rights in U.S.-based Great Heights Inc for $20 million (about ₹152 crore). TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.
As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5% voting rights in Great Heights, it added.
“This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,” the company stated.
Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand ‘Clean Origin’.
The company's gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at $25 million.
