Titan announces collaboration with Gen AI firm CueZen

March 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Titan, a player in smart wearables and watch manufacturing, has partnered with CueZen, a global player in predictive and generative AI for health, to ‘revolutionise the health and wellness industry in India,’ the companies said in a joint release.

This collaboration combines Titan’s technology with CueZen’s AI-driven personalisation engine, aiming to create impactful products and programmes for hyper-personalised health experiences, enhancing consumer experience by improving engagement while providing meaningful full insights, as per the communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.