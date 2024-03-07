ADVERTISEMENT

Titan announces collaboration with Gen AI firm CueZen

March 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Titan, a player in smart wearables and watch manufacturing, has partnered with CueZen, a global player in predictive and generative AI for health, to ‘revolutionise the health and wellness industry in India,’ the companies said in a joint release.

This collaboration combines Titan’s technology with CueZen’s AI-driven personalisation engine, aiming to create impactful products and programmes for hyper-personalised health experiences, enhancing consumer experience by improving engagement while providing meaningful full insights, as per the communique. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US