Titagarh Rail Systems to raise ₹288.8 crore via preferential allotment to Smallcap World Fund Inc.

June 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The board of directors of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. at its meeting held on Saturday, considered and approved the raising of funds through the issuance of up to 76,00,000 equity shares of the face value ₹2 each of the company to Smallcap World Fund Inc. a part of Capital Group and one of the largest financial investors, on a preferential basis.

The shares will be issued at a price of ₹380, a piece as against floor price of ₹347.68 per share, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹288.80 crore.

The deal is subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and such other permissions, sanctions and statutory approvals, as may be required.