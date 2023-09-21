TI’s Montra, Exponent partner to roll out quick-charging e-3Ws

September 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

TI Clean Mobility EV brand Montra Electric and energy-tech start-up Exponent Energy will partner to develop rapid-charging three-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs).

Montra Electric would introduce a rapid-charging three-wheeler variant equipped with Exponent’s 8.8 kWh e-pack, achieving 0-100% charge in 15 minutes at Exponent’s e-pump charging network. It would also have the ability to be slow-charged at home, the Murugappa group’s electric vehicle arm said in a statement.

Exponent’s e-pack comes with a 3,000-cycle life warranty even with 100% rapid charging. This technology has been independently validated by TUV India.

In September 2022, Montra Electric introduced its first three-wheeler passenger carrier. It has about 40 showrooms spread across the South and would foray into rest of the country by the end of this fiscal. The brand is expected to unveil its e-cargo 3-wheeler by early 2024, targeting both individual as well as institutional customer requirements.

Exponent had already started commercial operations in Bengaluru with the support of more than 30 e-pumps and a few hundred vehicles. By the end of 2023, Exponent Energy would expand operations to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The company plans to deploy 1,000 e-pumps and power 25,000 EVs with its technology by 2025.

