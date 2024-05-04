Tirthahalli areca emerges best variety among nuts grown in Karnataka

May 04, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Shivamogga

The arecanut grown in the Tirthahalli region emerged as the best quality areca among the varieties grown in Karnataka in an analysis conducted by the Areca Research Centre at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, scientists of the centre displayed varieties of areca, grown in different places, to a group of 60 persons. The varieties were just numbered to avoid any possible bias in jugement.

Analysis process

The group, which included consumers, traders, research scholars, scientists, and growers, took part in the analysis. They were allowed to touch and taste the nuts before answering a questionnaire. They were asked about the look and feel, biting experience, aroma, and some other details about each variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The result we obtained from the group suggested that, of the areca grown in major parts of Tirthahalli, Hosanagar, Sagar, and some parts of Shivamogga taluks, the best was the Tirthahalli variety. Tirthahalli is a traditionally areca growing area. A majority of the growers are small growers, with two to five acres of plantation. The climate conditions also add value to the product. It will not be the same if it is taken out from the region and cultivated somewhere else,” said Dr. Nagaraj Adivappar, principal investigator of the centre.

Besides that, the centre took the opinions of 80 farmers who grow the Tirthahalli variety, and collected their opinions on how they would rate their product as compared to other varieties. The farmers listed many reasons, highlighting the quality of the product they cultivate. The first thing is, the Tirthahalli variety is suitable for high-grade arecanuts.

Grading process

After removing the husk, arecanut kernels are boiled, and areca precipitates are added. Later, the nuts are dried. After all the processes, the nuts are graded — Nuli, Hasa, Rashi, Bette and Gorabalu — considering their value in the market. Nuli and Hasa nuts fetch a higher price than Rashi, Bette, Gorabalu.

The growers of the Tirthahalli variety get Nuli and Hasa nuts. As of April 29 in Shivamogga market, Hasa nuts were sold at an average price of ₹69,600 per quintal, against ₹50,159 per quintal for Rashi. The maximum price for Hasa went up to ₹80,800.

Dr. Adivappar said the centre also conducted chemical analysis of the commonly available varieties. However, there was not much difference. The arecoline content in Thirthahalli arecanuts is medium, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.