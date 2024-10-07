GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tira unveils Augustinus Bader in India

Published - October 07, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tira, the omnichannel beauty platform of Reliance Retail, has announced the introduction of luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader in India. 

“Available exclusively on Tira, Augustinus Bader is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products backed by over 30 years of ground-breaking research and the highest calibre of applied science in the industry,” the company said in a statement.

Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira, said, “The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavor to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India’s growing community of beauty connoisseurs.”

Charles Rosier, co-founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, said, “I believe, this exclusive partnership with Tira marks a significant milestone for us, as we expand our footprint into one of the world’s most dynamic beauty markets.”

