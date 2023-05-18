HamberMenu
Timex Group acquires watch retailer Just Watches

May 18, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Timex Group has announced the acquisition of Just Watches, a Mumbai-headquartered premium watch retail brand, for an unspecified amount. With this deal, Timex India will be taking over all the physical stores of Just Watches and their e-commerce portal – Justwatches.com. 

Through this acquisition, Timex will be able to establish a deeper direct consumer connect, it said.  Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India said, “We are confident that the acquisition will provide a wider choice of timepieces to our consumers. Through this business move, we are geared up to increase our consumer base countrywide.”

“We are focused on becoming a household name that is loved by generations across – from the millennials to the Gen Zs,” he said.

