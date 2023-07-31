Timely ITR filings cross a record 6.5 crore

July 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

About 37 lakh tax payers filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) on Monday, the last date for filing returns without penal charges, lifting the total number of timely ITR filings past a fresh record of 6.50 crore by 6 pm in the evening.

“The Income Tax Department scales a new peak! More than 6.50 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which about 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6 pm! We have witnessed more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6 pm, today,” the IT department said.

As of Sunday, about 6.13 crore ITRs had been filed and till the time of going to press, there was no indication that the government would extend the filing deadline.

