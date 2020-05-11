Time ripe for India to attract FDI, says Sondhi

The current situation presents an opportunity for India to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) from corporations in the fields of engineering, automotive, textile, pharma and electrical hardware, said a top executive of Ashok Leyland Ltd.

“Over the next 18-24 months, we, as a nation, would do well to focus on developing state-of-the-art technology-enabled industrial parks owned by the State Industrial Development Corporations or co-owned through public-private partnerships or through 100% private investments,” Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said in a statement.

Infra support

According to Mr. Sondhi, these initiatives must be supported with proper infrastructure, including electricity, water, manpower availability, land availability, etc., which would go on to improve the ease of doing business.

Each State has a unique combination of strengths that could be the basis of forming clusters in these parks to cater individually to a sector most suited such as engineering, automotive, textile, pharma and electrical hardware among others, he said adding that India had the ability and a window to collectively refocus on its Make in India initiative by creating jobs, infrastructure, and de-risk its supply chain dependency.

”It can be our moment and we must attempt to seize it,” he said.