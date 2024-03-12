Tilemaker Simpolo to invest ₹350 cr. in new plant in A.P.

March 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiles manufacturer Simpolo Vitrified will invest ₹350 crore to set up a new plant in Andhra Pradesh, the group’s Chairman and Managing Director Jitendra Aghara said. The group will also invest ₹650 crore to expand its production capacity at Morbi, Gujarat. With its annual turnover expected to be about ₹1,600 crore this financial year, Mr. Aghara told The Hindu that the sale of 27-28 million sq.mt of tiles this year will increase by 20 million sq. mt with the commissioning of the two facilities in two years.

Simpolo, which opened a gallery at Lakshmi Ceramics in Coimbatore on Tuesday, exports 25% of its total production. Opening of the new plant at Andhra Pradesh would help it expand its reach in the southern States, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.