TIL signs sales, services pact with Snorkel Europe

TIL Ltd. said it had signed an agreement with Snorkel Europe Ltd. to become an official sales and services provider for Northern and Eastern India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nepal and Bhutan.

As part of this pact, Snorkel will provide its product range along with knowledge and support while TIL will leverage its network of customers within India, Nepal and Bhutan to provide aerial work platforms, tele handlers and material lifts.

“This new partnership will enable TIL to unlock a new category of products and also leverage the wide consumer base it caters to. This will widen TIL’s offerings to customers in India in a variety of sectors,” the company said in a statement.

Craig Revell, Business Development Director, Middle East and India, Snorkel Europe Lte said, “The brand’s legacy in the AWP sector, coupled with its highly experienced team make it the ideal partner for Snorkel in this region. We look forward to reaching new customers across TIL’s territory and bringing them the robust products that both Snorkel and TIL are known for.”

“The products that Snorkel has to offer to Indian customers are known globally for the same quality and dependability. We feel this partnership is a natural fit and fulfils the Indian markets demand for safe, powerful and versatile aerial work platforms,” said Alok Tripathi Director and President, TIL Ltd. This new range of products is likely to add ₹200 crore to TIL’s topline by FY2028, the company said.