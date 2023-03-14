ADVERTISEMENT

TII to foray into CDMO, API segments

March 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) has decided to foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) as part of its growth strategy.

“TII’s foray in to CDMO, a business with high growth potential, augurs well with its plan to diversify its business portfolio and reduce dependency on traditional revenue streams,” said executive chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

CDMO is one of the fastest growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry as big pharma players are increasingly outsourcing R&D and manufacturing to focus on core business activity, TII said.

On Tuesday, TII signed an agreement with accomplished pharma expert N. Govindarajan for establishment of CDMO business through a new subsidiary. The proposed subsidiary will focus on API and other products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TII proposes to invest up to ₹285 crore by way of equity and compulsorily convertible preference shares in tranches, while N. Govindarajan, as CEO, will be investing ₹15 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US