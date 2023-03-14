HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TII to foray into CDMO, API segments

March 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) has decided to foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) as part of its growth strategy.

“TII’s foray in to CDMO, a business with high growth potential, augurs well with its plan to diversify its business portfolio and reduce dependency on traditional revenue streams,” said executive chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

CDMO is one of the fastest growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry as big pharma players are increasingly outsourcing R&D and manufacturing to focus on core business activity, TII said.

On Tuesday, TII signed an agreement with accomplished pharma expert N. Govindarajan for establishment of CDMO business through a new subsidiary. The proposed subsidiary will focus on API and other products.

TII proposes to invest up to ₹285 crore by way of equity and compulsorily convertible preference shares in tranches, while N. Govindarajan, as CEO, will be investing ₹15 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.