TI floats subsidiary for mobility products

Tube Investments of India (TI) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary — TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TCMPL) — with an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh to manufacture and to deal in all types of mobility products and vehicles.

As per the proposed plan, TCMPL will deal in all types of mobility products and vehicles, clean mobility products, vehicles including EVs, hybrid and those running on renewable energy, fuel-related components, accessories, sub-assemblies and ancillary products, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, TCMPL would also deal in all types of clean or solar/renewable energy or other energy-related products including motors, power trains, modules, batteries, storage devices, power devices, generators, turbines, fuel cells, control and transmission equipment, instruments and charging infrastructure.