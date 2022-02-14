TI floats a subsidiary for mobility
TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. will deal with all types of clean and renewable energy components and vehicles.
Tube Investments of India Ltd, (TI) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TCMPL) with an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh to manufacture and to deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles.
As per the proposed plan, TCMPL will deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles, automotive, clean mobility products/vehicles including electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and vehicles propelled with renewable energy or other energy/fuel and related components, parts, accessories, sub-assemblies and ancillary products, it said in a regulatory filing.
Besides, it will also deal in all types of clean or solar/renewable energy or other energy related products/systems/solutions including motors, power trains, modules, batteries/other storing devices, power devices, generators, turbines, fuels/fuel cells, control/transmission equipment, instruments and charging stations/infrastructure.
