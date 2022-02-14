TI floats a subsidiary for mobility

N Anand February 14, 2022 14:56 IST

N Anand February 14, 2022 14:56 IST

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. will deal with all types of clean and renewable energy components and vehicles.

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. will deal with all types of clean and renewable energy components and vehicles.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, (TI) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TCMPL) with an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh to manufacture and to deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles. As per the proposed plan, TCMPL will deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles, automotive, clean mobility products/vehicles including electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and vehicles propelled with renewable energy or other energy/fuel and related components, parts, accessories, sub-assemblies and ancillary products, it said in a regulatory filing. Besides, it will also deal in all types of clean or solar/renewable energy or other energy related products/systems/solutions including motors, power trains, modules, batteries/other storing devices, power devices, generators, turbines, fuels/fuel cells, control/transmission equipment, instruments and charging stations/infrastructure.



Our code of editorial values