Business

TI floats a subsidiary for mobility

Tube Investments of India Ltd, (TI) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TCMPL) with an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh to manufacture and to deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles.

As per the proposed plan, TCMPL will deal in all types of mobility products/vehicles, automotive, clean mobility products/vehicles including electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and vehicles propelled with renewable energy or other energy/fuel and related components, parts, accessories, sub-assemblies and ancillary products, it said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it will also deal in all types of clean or solar/renewable energy or other energy related products/systems/solutions including motors, power trains, modules, batteries/other storing devices, power devices, generators, turbines, fuels/fuel cells, control/transmission equipment, instruments and charging stations/infrastructure.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
renewable energy
manufacturing and engineering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2022 2:58:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ti-floats-a-subsidiary-for-mobility/article65048436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY