TI Clean Mobility to unveil e 3-wheelers, e-tractors

TI has set aside ₹350 crore for investment in TI Clean Mobility

We have been testing the electric three-wheeler for three years, says Arun Murugappan, executive chairman, TI. | Photo Credit: cueapi

TI Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd (TI), will unveil electric three-wheelers and electric tractor this year.

“We have been testing the electric three-wheeler for three years,” Arun Murugappan, executive chairman, TI told reporters.

“It will be unveiled by end-August or early September under brand Montra.”

The company is planning to produce the electric three-wheelers at Ambattur and the production capacity is pegged at 75,000 units per annum.

“We have existing space in the cycle factory at Ambattur. We will expand the capacity as we progress. The vehicle will be launched across the country in a phased manner. Currently, TI has distribution network in 40 locations and this will be enhanced to 100 by the year end,” he added.

Talking about Montra EVs, he described them as a revolutionary product, a portfolio with many categories with distinctive and superior performance, and customer-centric advanced technology. TI has set aside ₹350 crore for investment in TI Clean Mobility.

TI had acquired Bengaluru-based start-up firm Cellestial, which is into making e-tractors. The e-tractors will be introduced in a couple of months. The company is planning to make the e-tractors on the outskirts of Chennai.

“TI Clean Mobility has been formed to focus on the electric vehicle business. “We are exploring more growth opportunities. We will be rolling out three products. e-passenger vehicles will be the first one to be unveiled,” he added.