ADVERTISEMENT

TI Clean Mobility set to foray into small electric commercial vehicles

July 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

TII subsidiary to float JV with Jayem Automotives for commercialising e-SCVs

The Hindu Bureau

TI Clean Mobility Chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TICMPL) said it will be floating a new subsidiary to produce electric small commercial vehicles (e-SCV).

On Monday, the TII subsidiary entered into an agreement with the managing director of Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd. to float the subsidiary

TICMPL will be investing ₹160 crore and Mr. Anand ₹40 crore in the form of equity shares in one or more tranches in the joint venture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, TICMPL also entered into definitive agreements for acquiring 50% stake in Jayem Auto through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares for a total value of ₹206 crore.

“With the addition of eSCV, our fourth EV Platform, TICMPL will be in a position to offer end-to-end mobility solutions to enterprises and logistic companies across intercity, intracity and last mile applications,” said M.A.M Arunachalam.

Coimbatore-based Jayem Auto is an automotive research and development company engaged in the design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes.

As of March, Jayem issued and paid up capital stood at ₹11.90 crore and it had a net worth of ₹86.85 crore. It posted a turnover of ₹85 crore and net loss of ₹1.29 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US