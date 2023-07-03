TI Clean Mobility set to foray into small electric commercial vehicles

July 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TICMPL) said it will be floating a new subsidiary to produce electric small commercial vehicles (e-SCV).

On Monday, the TII subsidiary entered into an agreement with the managing director of Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd. to float the subsidiary

TICMPL will be investing ₹160 crore and Mr. Anand ₹40 crore in the form of equity shares in one or more tranches in the joint venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, TICMPL also entered into definitive agreements for acquiring 50% stake in Jayem Auto through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares for a total value of ₹206 crore.

“With the addition of eSCV, our fourth EV Platform, TICMPL will be in a position to offer end-to-end mobility solutions to enterprises and logistic companies across intercity, intracity and last mile applications,” said M.A.M Arunachalam.

Coimbatore-based Jayem Auto is an automotive research and development company engaged in the design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes.

As of March, Jayem issued and paid up capital stood at ₹11.90 crore and it had a net worth of ₹86.85 crore. It posted a turnover of ₹85 crore and net loss of ₹1.29 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.