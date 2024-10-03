TI Clean Mobility plans slew of EV launches in 2-3 months

Murugappa Group firm TI Clean Mobility, which owns the Montra Electric brand, is planning to unveil a couple of electric vehicles (EVs) and triple the number of dealerships in the next few months to offer eco-friendly mobility solutions, said a top company executive.

“Before this year end, we will be launching Montra Super Auto (cargo version) and e-rickshaw (L3),” said TICMPL’s chief operating officer Anurag Vohra.

This will be followed by the unveiling of e-tractors and e-small commercial vehicles before March 2024, he said.

“The pilot, prototype, alpha, beta and customer controlled testing and R&D testings are over. The first two vehicles will be launched by 2024-end and the next two by January or February,” he said.

Currently, TICMPL retails Montra Electric Super Auto (passenger version) and e-trucks. Over the last 11 months, the Tube Investments of India subsidiary has sold 6,000 Super Autos, of which about 4,500 units were dispatched to Southern States.

“We are now ranked fourth in EV auto sales. We currently produce 750 units per month and this will be increased to 1,000 units soon. Besides, we are also coming with fast chargers,” he said.

On the network expansion, he said the company has 80 dealerships, whichwill be increased to 200 over the next five to six months. TICMPL’s presence will increase from 65 to 150 cities pan India, he added.

Mr. Vohra announced the successful culmination of the inaugural Montra Electric Super League, a pioneering event tailored for auto drivers across the country, with legendary cricketer Jonty Rhodes awarding the winners with trophies, medals and cash prizes.

In all, there were 10 teams, each comprising 17 super riders, including women auto drivers. The MSL was held to break the myth about range anxiety and to encourage customers to drive more.

“Typically, a regular auto covers 35,000 km in a year. But our drivers covered more than 50,000 km in less than a year and they were given Super 50K award,” said the company’s business head Roy Kurian.