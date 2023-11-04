HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TI Clean Mobility gears to get e-tractor homologated in Q1 of CY24

November 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) is planning to gets its electric tractor homologated in Q1 of CY24 and start selling in Q1 of FY25, said TII Executive Vice Chairman Vellayan Subbiah.

TICMPL has started setting up production facilities for the manufacture of electric tractors for the agriculture segment in Chennai.

“We continue to maintain that we’ll basically get it homologated in the Q1 next calendar year. And then we will start selling it in the first fiscal quarter,” he said during the earning call.

According to him, TICMPL will submit the first model during January-March, which is a 27-horsepower equivalent for homologation. And then it will go into start of production in April-June.

Regarding the recently-launched Montra electric super auto, TICMPL Managing Director K.K. Paul said that at present it was facing challenges with supply chain.

“I think it is getting resolved. We are working very closely with the concern vendors to get the PCB replaced. So, our central quality, R&D and the business, they’re all working together along with the vendor to see that the PCB is met and we are making substantial progress,” he said.

On the performance, Mr. Paul said: “Month-on-month we are improving our volumes. This month also, we will be better off than the previous month. Cumulatively, we are actually doubling up the volume each month. That’s what’s happening now.”

Asserting that they are currently having an order book for 1.5 months, he said that they are gradually expanding dealer network to North so as to do better and better in the coming quarters.

At the end of year, TICMPL plans to have a dealer strength of around 72 to 73 numbers against the current 42.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.