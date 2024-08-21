TI Clean Mobility delivers 5,000 Montra e-autos

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. announced it had delivered 5,000 Montra Electric three-wheeler passenger autos within a year of its introduction across 74 markets spanning 17 States.

“We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone of delivering 5,000 Super Autos within a year of our launch. This achievement is a testament to Montra Electric’s dedication to driving the electric mobility revolution in India,” said Montra Electric 3Ws Business Head Roy Kurian.

As Montra Electric continued to expand its footprint, it was also gearing up to enter the three-wheeler goods segment to further solidify its position as a leader in the electric vehicle industry, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Montra Electric operates in the automotive segment. TI Clean Mobility, the owner of the Montra Electric brand, is also working on electrifying other categories of small commercial and heavy commercial vehicles and tractors.

