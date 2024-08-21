ADVERTISEMENT

TI Clean Mobility delivers 5,000 Montra e-autos

Published - August 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As Montra Electric continues to expand its footprint, it is also gearing up to enter the three-wheeler goods segment.

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. announced it had delivered 5,000 Montra Electric three-wheeler passenger autos within a year of its introduction across 74 markets spanning 17 States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone of delivering 5,000 Super Autos within a year of our launch. This achievement is a testament to Montra Electric’s dedication to driving the electric mobility revolution in India,” said Montra Electric 3Ws Business Head Roy Kurian.

As Montra Electric continued to expand its footprint, it was also gearing up to enter the three-wheeler goods segment to further solidify its position as a leader in the electric vehicle industry, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Montra Electric operates in the automotive segment. TI Clean Mobility, the owner of the Montra Electric brand, is also working on electrifying other categories of small commercial and heavy commercial vehicles and tractors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US