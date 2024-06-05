GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TI and TICMPL sign pact to raise ₹310 crore

Published - June 05, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India and TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TICMPL) have signed securities subscription agreement with Luxembourg Specialist lnvestment Fund FCP-RAIF (M&G) and existing investors of TICMPL to raise about ₹310 crore in equity and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).

With this proposed investment, the overall fund raise by TICMPL would aggregate to ₹2,840 crore against its ₹3,000 crore target. The fund raise will help scale TICMPL and its subsidiaries’ operations, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

TICMPL is focused on creating EV-native commercial vehicle platforms across 3-wheelers, tractors, small and heavy commercial vehicles. It is a leader in the passenger 3-wheeler electric vehicle across South India and is currently building a pan-India presence.

As per the proposal, M&G will be issued 50 equity shares at ₹20 each for ₹1,000 and 3.10 crore CCPS at face value of ₹100 each for ₹310 crore.

TICMPL, directly or through its subsidiaries, sells electric HCVs and are in advanced stages of developing electric tractors and electric SCVs which are expected to be launched in the coming quarters.

“We are happy to announce participation of M&G in providing an impetus to our commitment in delivering EV solutions for commercial mobility,” said TICMPL Vice Chairman S. Vellayan.

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.