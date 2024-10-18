Thyssenkrupp AG to divest 100% stake in India arm to JSW for ₹4,051 cr.

Thyssenkrupp AG, a global diversified industrials group, has signed definitive agreements with Jsquare Electrical Steel Nashik, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW JFE Electrical Steel, to divest 100% stake in its Indian entity, thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited (tkES India) for ₹4,051.4 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

tkES India is the only manufacturer of top-grade Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) in India with its facility located in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India,” JSW Steel said in a filing with the exchanges.

“The long stop date for the transaction is 8 months from the date of signing or such other time period as may be mutually agreed by the parties,” it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.