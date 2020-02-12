Three PSU insurers to get ₹2,500 crore from govt.

The Centre will pump in a capital of ₹2,500 crore into three public sector insurance companies viz. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and United India Insurance Company Limited (UIICL).

The Union Cabinet gave its in-principle approval for the capital infusion at its meeting on Wednesday. It decided to allow an immediate release of ₹2,500 crore “in light of the critical financial position and breach of regulatory solvency requirements” of the three PSU insurers, according to an official statement.

The Union Budget, presented on February 1, had set aside ₹6,950 crore for the recapitalisation of the three companies. The Budget documents said that the provision was to maintain the requisite minimum solvency ratio by the companies, adding that partial Budgetary support had been provided in the Revised Estimates of 2019-20 through ₹2,500 crore in the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, and provision for further capital infusion was included.

“The provision is met from the National Investment Fund,” it said. These PSUs are scheduled to be merged into a single insurance company and then listed, as announced by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the 2018-19 Budget.