Three Indian cities among top five air traffic sources in Abu Dhabi

Delhi, Mumbai and Cochin are among the top five international cities that contributed to the highest share of traffic through the Abu Dhabi airport during the summer period, officials said. The Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) welcomed over 4.5 million passengers during the summer months, as the season saw a high traffic of passengers heading to and leaving from Abu Dhabi.

The top five destinations that saw the highest share of traffic through the AUH during the summer period included London, Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo and Cochin.

Together these cities and Abu Dhabi International Airport processed 900,104 passengers, a statement released by the AUH said on Thursday.

The Eid Al Adha period, which falls between July 7 and July 17, saw the busiest time with 713,297 passengers arriving, departing and transiting from the airport.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad airways operates 159 return flights every week between Abu Dhabi and 10 key Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.