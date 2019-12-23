Three grounded B737 freighter planes back in operation: SpiceJet

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on December 23 said it has re-started operations of three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft that were grounded earlier this month.
The three planes were grounded due to a “potential defect” after an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) that had converted these aircraft into freighters.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the airline said the three grounded B737 freighter aircraft shall return to operations effective December 23, 2019 basis the resolution provided by IAI.
SpiceJet has four freighter planes that operate on domestic as well as international routes. Out of them, three were converted by IAI.
The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters.
Shares of SpiceJet were trading at ₹93.15, down 2.97% on BSE in morning trade.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.