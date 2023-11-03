Three banks have downgraded account as NPA: BGR Energy

November 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. on Friday said it has received communication from three of its bankers that the company’s accounts have been downgraded as non-performing assets (NPAs).

The downgrade was based on the Reserve Bank of India’s divergence remarks to these banks inter alia on the financial position of the company, the Chennai-based company said in a stock exchange filing.

BGR did not disclose the names of the banks, but said the company was regular in servicing the interest and other charges due to these banks until 30 October, 2023.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu’s power distribution utility TANGEDCO issued a show cause notice to its contractor BGR over an inordinate delay in commencement of work for the 660-MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project.

