HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three banks have downgraded account as NPA: BGR Energy

November 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a gate outside the central bank's regional headquarters in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 8, 2019. India's central bank governor Shaktikanta Das praised the federal government’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit, saying it would help avoid crowding out private investment. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a gate outside the central bank's regional headquarters in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 8, 2019. India's central bank governor Shaktikanta Das praised the federal government’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit, saying it would help avoid crowding out private investment. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg | Photo Credit: T. NARAYAN

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. on Friday said it has received communication from three of its bankers that the company’s accounts have been downgraded as non-performing assets (NPAs).

The downgrade was based on the Reserve Bank of India’s divergence remarks to these banks inter alia on the financial position of the company, the Chennai-based company said in a stock exchange filing.

BGR did not disclose the names of the banks, but said the company was regular in servicing the interest and other charges due to these banks until 30 October, 2023.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu’s power distribution utility TANGEDCO issued a show cause notice to its contractor BGR over an inordinate delay in commencement of work for the 660-MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.