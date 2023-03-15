Threadmaker Coats opens sustainability hub in T.N.

March 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai U.K.-based Coats Group Plc., a leading manufacturer of thread and structural components for apparel and footwear, opened a ‘Sustainability Hub’ here to accelerate transition to recycled and renewable materials.

The hub comprising a spinning and twisting pilot plant was inaugurated by Coats Group CEO Rajiv Sharma on Wednesday.

This is the fourth innovation hub for Coats after Shenzhen, Turkey and U.S. and the first to have 100% focus on sustainability.

It is part of a $10 million investment planned over the next five years in scaling up the development of green technologies and materials to accelerate the achievement of Coats’ sustainability targets.

The hub, spread over 10,000 sq. ft., has a capacity to sample 75 kg of new products daily. It has the infrastructure to process multiple fibres, blends and high-performance fibres such as aramids.

“Over the last four years, we have achieved strong progress against targets in the areas of energy, materials, water, waste and people,” he told the media.

While announcing new sustainability targets for 2026, he said “Emission reduction across the company’s entire value chain is at the heart of these new targets.”

According to him, Madurai and China hubs will work together to innovate new generation materials for sustainable sewing threads for apparel, footwear and performance materials.

This material transition journey is fundamental to the delivery of Coats’ emissions reduction targets, he said.

The Sustainability Hub in Madurai will support customers and other stakeholders in creating sustainability.

He called upon the leading firms to take the winning ideas and try them on the fabrics. On the choice for selecting Madurai, he said it has the real best talent for both spinning and twisting and women constituted 40% of total workforce

(The writer was in Madurai at the invitation of the company)