Thierry Bolloré is new CEO of JLR

MUMBAI

28 July 2020 22:30 IST

Thierry Bolloré, former CEO of Groupe Renault, has been appointed as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, effective September 10 2020.

The announcement was made by N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc. “I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

