HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thermax, Fortescue sign MoU to explore green hydrogen projects

March 10, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thermax Ltd. and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) of Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore green hydrogen projects, including new manufacturing facilities, in India.

Under the MoU, Thermax and FFI will plan to explore opportunities to jointly develop fully integrated green hydrogen projects for commercial and industrial customers in India.

The MoU between Thermax and FFI also contemplates the potential collaboration of the parties in the development of new manufacturing facilities to support green energy projects in India.

The Performance Linked Incentive (PLI scheme), under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, could be leveraged for setting up any new manufacturing capacity.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax, said, “The collaboration with Fortescue Future Industries is perfectly timed to leverage the massive potential of the Indian green energy market that presents a multitude of opportunities, backed by favourable policies and incentives.”

FFI CEO Mark Hutchinson said, “FFI is on a mission to replace fossil fuels by producing green electrons from renewable energy and then converting these green electrons into green hydrogen. Through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Indian Government has shown that it is committed to developing its green hydrogen industry to help the country decarbonise.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.