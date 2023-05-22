There is a need to shape future through design innovations, says GJEPC chief

May 22, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

There is a need to shape the future through design innovations said Vipul Shah, Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

“While India’s global leadership in the gem and jewellery business is an established fact, we need to shape the future where India is revered for its aesthetic artistry, design innovation and commitment to exquisite craftsmanship,” he said on the occasion of GJEPC Artisan Awards 2023 event in Mumbai.

“To cater to the evolving demands of the global market, we need a fresh wave of young and talented designers who eulogise the preferences of the millennial and Generation Z consumers. Their innovative approaches and creative sensibilities will shape the industry’s future trajectory,” he said.

Mr. Shah further added, “The Artisan Awards is one of the initiatives that nurtures talent, fuels inspiration, and encourages the next generation of jewellery designers to push the boundaries of their imagination. In a rapidly evolving gem and jewellery industry where innovation and fresh perspectives reign supreme, the Artisan Awards serves as a launching pad for emerging designers to make their mark.”

The GJEPC on Friday gave away Artisan Awards 2023 in its pursuit to identify new talents for churning out unique jewellery designs for the international markets.

The event showcased exceptional talent and creativity of jewellery designers from across the nation and around the world.

Artisan Awards is an endeavour that aims to provide a platform for creative jewellery designers and industry professionals to maximise their individualistic and creative ideas in jewellery design, GJEPC said.

Since its inception, the Artisan Awards has received a total of 4,200 submissions from artists spanning various genres and styles. These submissions were reviewed and evaluated, culminating in the selection of 178 finalists.

Among the finalists, 55 individuals emerged as winners, gaining recognition for their artistic prowess. For the current year, Artisan Awards witnessed over 600 entries pouring in from 26 cities across India, as well as from regions abroad, including the Middle East, North America, and Europe. The Artisan Award continues to attract a diverse range of artists from around the world, GJEPC said.

Milan Chokshi, Convener of the Promotion, Marketing & Business Development Sub-committee, GJEPC, said, “Every year, we strive to exceed expectations and inspire participants to unleash their creativity and showcase their individuality through The Artisan Awards. By pushing the boundaries of conventional jewellery-making, we seek to create designs that captivate both the domestic and global markets.”

Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India said, “ It’s interesting that the participation was in the form of 600 entries from 26 cities across four countries – a marker of the ever-increasing outreach of GJEPC for including the rapidly expanding Indian gem and jewellery industry’s members into all its initiatives.”