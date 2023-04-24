The world has welcomed India’s G20 agenda because it signals inclusivity, says UNDP’s Noda

April 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

India’s G20 Presidency is significant as it has come at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty aggravated by the war in Ukraine, a compounding cost-of-living crisis due to the war, tightening financial conditions, and unsustainable debt burdens, in the backdrop of an escalating climate crisis, said Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India.

“We are very encouraged how the Indian Presidency has focused on some of these critical issues: elevating a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) action plan to the G20 fora – something that the UN Development System has been calling for since 2015; putting forward an ambitious focus on the intersection of climate and development through its LIFE (lifestyles and environment) proposal; prioritising women-led development, and putting a critical emphasis on financing for development and climate financing as we move forward,” she said in an emailed interview.

The focus on structural issues, from how the world adopts digital technologies to leapfrog challenges of development; to how to build infrastructure that is sensitive to disaster and risk reduction; and address climate adaptation and sustainable consumption and production patterns are also a welcome step, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India’s G20 Presidency can contribute to the global discourse on some of these key challenges and shape policies that can have a far-reaching impact on the world economy and international relations,” Ms Noda said.

“These issues also represent developing country concerns that future Brazilian and South African presidencies can build upon,” she added.

On what steps India should take to ensure a successful Presidency of G20, she said the world welcomed India’s G20 agenda because it signals an inclusivity agenda.

“Macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity, climate change, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MBDs), financing inclusivity, equitable and sustainable growth, digital public infrastructure, bridging inequalities through women-led development, and climate financing are critical issues for the world, and by bringing them to focus on its Presidency India has already shown greater leadership,” she said.

“Building consensus has been a challenge in the last few meetings. Still, the Indian side was able to help forge a consensus at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, and I am sure it can make it happen under its Presidency too,” she added.

The UNDP top official said that given the economic slowdown and growing threat of climate change, India, under its G20 Presidency, could among other measures, prioritise handing debt crisis in 52 low and middle-income developing economies which are either in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress.

“The debt crisis is a systemic, global problem. We need to articulate the next generation of international financial and political institutions to meet this and other current challenges,” she said.

Focus must also be given on climate financing. “The financing element is integral to accelerating climate action – one of the most pressing issues of our time. As the UN Secretary-General has repeatedly indicated, the world needs clarity now from developed countries on where they are this year on delivering their $100 billion a year promise to support climate action in developing countries,” she said.“And evidence of how they will double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion in 2025, as agreed in Glasgow (COP26),” she added.

Stating that 2023 marks the halfway point to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, she said “we are off track”.

“UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently launched a bold new SDG Stimulus Plan - outlining a $500 billion annual stimulus for sustainable development. It urges G20 finance ministers to act quickly and proposes three-point plan to begin responding to systemic risks proposes to inject liquidity, restructure sovereign debt, and lower the cost of long-term lending to developing economies,” she said.

As the India Presidency works towards an SDG Action Plan 2.0, the SDG Stimulus – could form a key part, she stressed.