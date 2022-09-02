The Waterbase upgrades Nellore shrimp processing facility

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 19:40 IST

Chennai-based The Waterbase Ltd. announced the upgradation of its shrimp processing factory at Nellore to de-bottleneck operations, build efficiencies, strengthen quality control and achieve scale. With the upgradation, the plant now has the capacity to process over 5,000 tonnes of raw shrimp per annum, the company said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurated the facility that is equipped with state-of-the-art plate freezers and an IQF machine.

Waterbase is targeting a diversified customer base and is well-poised to serve demand across key markets, including the U.S., U.K., EU, Canada, Mexico, China and West Asian countries.

