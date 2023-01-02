January 02, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST

Subjective theory of value refers to a certain theory of value which states that the prices of goods and services in a market economy are determined by the subjective preferences of consumers. This theory of value was the outcome of the marginalist revolution of the latter half of the 19th century when three economists—Carl Menger from Austria, William Stanley Jevons from England, and Leon Walras from France—independently came up with the idea that economic value is subjective in nature.

The subjective theory of value overturned other competing theories of value such as the Marxian labor theory of value that were based on cost and other intrinsic factors. The cost theory of value, which was the dominant theory of value before the advent of the subjective theory of value in the 19th century, argued that the market price of goods and services was determined by the cost of the various inputs that went into its production. Cost theorists believed that the greater the cost of inputs that go into manufacturing a product, the higher the price at which the product is sold to the consumer. Marxist economists, for example, argued that the market price of a product is determined by the amount of labor that goes into making the product. Subjective value theorists, however, have been able to explain market prices better than cost theorists of value. Many high-priced goods in the market have a very low cost of production while many other goods in fact sell at prices that are way below their cost of production. In such cases, the subjective theory of value explains market prices far better than other theories of value. The subjective theory of value also better explains the various fluctuations that are witnessed in the price of goods and services over time. Even though there has not been any significant change in the cost of producing certain goods and services, their market price can fluctuate wildly and such fluctuations better explained by changes in the preferences of consumers.

English economist Alfred Marshall tried to argue that market prices are determined by both the cost of production and the subjective preferences of consumers. Marshall believed that while demand for a product was determined by consumer preference, the supply of the same product was determined by the cost of production. In other words, the cost of production of a product was considered to be independent of consumer demand. Marshall’s idea of value is in line with the mainstream view today that supply and demand together determine the price of goods and services.

Pure subjective value theorists, however, have argued that the subjective preferences of consumers alone rather independently determine the market prices of goods and services. In other words, according to subjective value theorists, the cost of producing a product plays no role whatsoever in determining the price of the product in the marketplace. In fact, they argue that even the cost of production of various goods and services is indirectly determined by the subjective preferences of consumers. This is because the cost of producing any good or service in a market economy is determined by the alternative uses to which the resources used to produce the good or service can be allocated. For example, if the resources required to produce a certain final consumer good are also in high demand for the manufacture of other consumer goods and services, this will naturally increase the cost of producing the final consumer good. In essence, cost only determines the different ends to which scarce resources are allocated and plays no role in determining the market price of products as such. Depending on whether a consumer good’s market price is above or below its cost of production, entrepreneurs allocate resources towards its production.

From the point of view of the subjective theory of value, the market economy can be viewed as a tool to allocate resources according to the subjective preferences of consumers. It should be noted that market prices are considered to be a good measure of consumer preferences. And since the market economy allocates resources based on market prices, in effect it is said to allocate resources according to consumer preferences.