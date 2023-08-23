`The perception that you lend and lose money in villages is incorrect’: HDFC Bank

August 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The perception that you lend and lose money in villages is incorrect and therefore HDFC Bank will remain bullish on rural markets with a goal to serve people in over two lakh villages in India by the end of March 2024, said Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head – Commercial and Rural Banking.

“The perception that you lend and lose money in villages is incorrect. As you go deeper, you will see that the rural segment offers a good banking opportunity. Incomes, values, credit bureau details, and geo-sat data etc. are all getting aligned in villages,’‘ Mr. Shukla told The Hindu.

Rural banking has been growing at about 30% CAGR per annum for the bank. “In the next five years, we believe one of the biggest banking opportunities will be the agriculture segment,” he added.

Some 29 years ago HDFC started as a metro bank, emerged as an urban bank and currently it is now focussing a lot on the semi-urban and rural parts of India. “It’s only a natural progression for a large bank like ours and the continuation of what we have been doing so far,” he pointed out.

According to him, two years ago the bank was operating in about 98,000 villages. As of June 30, 2023, it started serving customers in 1,75,000 villages. “For two years, we have been steadily increasing and our goal is to reach over two lakh villages by March 31, 2024.”

Commenting on the changes that are taking place in rural markets and how these markets are increasingly becoming positive prospects for rural financing and other banking services, he said that earlier yield was low and farmers also got lower prices, however, today small and marginal farmers are getting better produce and better prices. Farm produce aggregation and a more organised environment introduced by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) were helping in a big way.

Earlier, rural India received not much investments in warehousing, but now that is also changing with government policies around agri infra funds. Today, agri-based small businesses are growing and there is tremendous fixed asset creation. A number of farmers are using drones for pesticide spray. Pledge financing is growing in the farming sector, as per Mr. Shukla.

HDFC made good progress in agri finance. For instance, two years ago, the bank was number seven in agri disbursements, last year it became six, and, as on March 31 2023, it 3emerged as the fourth player in the country. “Amongst the top five banks in agriculture finance in the country, we are the fastest-growing with the lowest GNPA (gross non-performing assets),’‘ he claimed.

Half of HDFC’s close to 8,000 branches are in semi-urban and rural areas. A branch normally covers a radius of 50 kilometres and some 15,194 business correspondents ensure better customer connection.

“We’re actively expanding our rural footprint. We are opening 1,000 to 1,500 branches every year, and 50% of these branches are in semi-urban and rural areas,’‘ Mr. Shukla further said.

