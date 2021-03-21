The multiple ‘risk’ personalities in you

21 March 2021 22:48 IST

Your asset allocation should align with the risk attitude you have towards a goal

Your spouse could be afraid of socialising because of the fear of contracting the COVID-19. But, you may be adventurous, arguing that wearing a mask and building herd immunity is a better way to counter the virus. Does your risk attitude towards socialising reflect your behaviour towards personal finance decisions?

Here, we show that you have multiple risk attitudes and how that impacts your personal finance decisions.

Stable traits?

You may socialise with your friends despite the risk of contracting COVID-19, but you may be risk averse while taking investment decisions. Your spouse could be risk seeking while taking investment decisions, but may not engage in adventurous sports such as bungee jumping. Why?

Risk is the possibility of an adverse outcome in the future. Your risk attitude is a function of perceived benefits and associated risks. So, if you prefer risky investments but not adventurous sports, it could be that you perceive less risk of a market crash and more benefit of higher returns, whereas you attach a high probability of an adverse outcome from bungee jumping. So, you can be risk-seeking while taking certain decisions and risk averse for others. This means your risk behaviour is not a stable personality trait.

We can extend this argument further. Does your risk behaviour change for each investment decision you take? That is, is it possible that you prefer conservative investments for one life goal, but choose risky investments for another?

Suppose you are pursuing two life goals — saving for your child’s college education in 10 years, and planning down payment for a house you want to buy in 8 years. Clearly, your child’s education fund is more important than the house. Why? On a philosophical note, you are responsible for accumulating money to fund your child’s education. From a personal finance perspective, the answer is simple — you cannot postpone this goal. So, it takes priority.

Setting priorities for life goals is important because you have to use your income to fund your present lifestyle and also save for the future.

So, investing only in stable income products such as bank deposits will not be possible for all life goals because the amount required will be large. You also have to invest in equity.

But you will be unwilling to take high risk for a high-priority goal such as your child’s education, whereas you may accept high risk for the portfolio earmarked to fund the down payment for a house. This indicates that you have multiple risk personalities associated with your investment decisions.

Your asset allocation is a function of your risk attitude. So, a conservative risk behaviour towards your child’s education goal means you should have more bonds and less equity in the portfolio earmarked for this goal.

Whereas, your housing goal can have more equity and less bonds as you have higher risk tolerance for this goal. Note that your asset allocation is driven by your goal priority and not necessarily by the goal you want to achieve first. For instance, investments you make for a 15-year, high-priority goalcould have more bonds and less equity than those for a 10-year, low-priority goal.

Your risk attitude towards life goals could be different from your spouse’s. You may consider buying a house as key while your spouse may want an exotic vacation on priority. You have to reconcile these differences before taking investment decisions.

Remind your investment adviser that you have multiple risk personalities so that the asset allocation is aligned with your risk attitude for every goal.

(The writer offers training programmes for individuals to manage their personal investments)