The Karvy scandal and lessons for investors | The Hindu Analysis Podcast

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) from taking new clients over alleged misuse of client funds. Further, the NSE has appointed a forensic auditor to examine in detail the alleged cases of misuse of client funds by the broking entity.

The SEBI order said the broking firm credited funds generated by pledging client securities in its own account. Further, an amount of ₹1,096 crore was transferred from the firm to its group entity Karvy Realty between April 2016 and October 2019.

What are the lessons an investor can learn from the Karvy scandal?

Guest: Raghuvir Srinivasan, Business Editor, The Hindu