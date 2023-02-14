  • public financial institution as defined in section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956;
  • scheduled commercial banks;
  • mutual funds registered with the Board;
  • foreign institutional investor registered with SEBI;
  • multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions;
  • venture capital funds registered with SEBI;
  • foreign venture capital investors registered with SEBI;
  • State Industrial Development Corporations;
  • an insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA);
  • a provident fund with a minimum corpus of Rs. 25 crore;
  • a pension fund with a minimum corpus of Rs. 25 crore;
  • National Investment Fund